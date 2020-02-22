Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly complained about the treatment from the Queen

After it became known that Queen Elizabeth II has banned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use brand Royal Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a statement in which it announced that it will no longer use this phrase in their activities. So, the wife can not, as they wanted to name their new Fund Royal Sussex Foundation.

The word Royal means the “Royal”, and Megan and Harry 31 Mar finally abandon his Royal duties.

The application for legal registration of the brand, filed by the couple in June last year, has already been withdrawn.

Later, Megan and Harry said on his new website Sussexroyal.com that neither the Queen nor the government does not have the legal rights to the word “Royal”, and can not forbid you to use them abroad. However, the couple will abandon their brand.

In addition, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, they actually have publicly complained that they are treated like other relatives of Her Majesty. “Although there are precedents for other titled members of the Royal family was looking for a job outside the institution of the monarchy, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was appointed the 12-month trial period,” hurt says.

They also confirmed that their office in Buckingham Palace will be closed — what saddens them, as well as the staff that had to go.

In addition, Megan and Harry insist that they and their son Archie the necessary protection for their safety. But the details refused to clarify — again, for reasons of personal security. In the UK and Canada where nowadays live Sesexy previously sparked heated debate, about whether taxpayers are paying the costs of protection of the Prince and his family, which can reach $ 7.5 million per year. Apparently, these accounts will be divided between the citizens of both countries.

Harry and Megan said that they “are pleased that we can now share the updated information about many details that were agreed at the meeting of the Royal family in January 2020.” “We were hoping that will allow us to share these details with you before (to alleviate any confusion and subsequent distortion of the information), but the following facts should help to give some clarification on this transition and our future steps,” — said in a statement.

Many commentators noted that the overall tone of the statement was quite hostile. And what Sesexy completely unnecessary paraded their differences with the Palace.

