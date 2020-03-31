Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal close Instagram account

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: instagram.com/sussexroyal

On Tuesday, March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially cease to perform the duties of senior members of the Royal family. Before this event, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared with fans in Instagram a farewell post on the page @SussexRoyal.

As noted, steam will no longer use this account, which has over 11 million subscribers, and update your website SussexRoyal.com. Despite the fact that Megan and Harry are inactive “in the foreseeable future and account, and the portal will remain on the network,” said their spokesman, writes the People.

Thanks to this community for support, inspiration and a shared commitment to do good in the world. We look forward to speedy connection with you. You were great! Until then, please take care of yourself and each other” – in particular, according to a farewell post.

The pair also noted that now the most important is the health and wellbeing of people around the world and find solutions to the problems arising from the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the account @SussexRoyal in April 2019. As noted by the representative Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in the next few months they will focus on your family and will continue privately to do what you can to support your existing charity commitment. Also they will develop future non-profit organization.

