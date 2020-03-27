Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to live in USA (photos)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who in November moved from the UK to Canada, where he was going to settle on a permanent residence, changed their plans. Reports citing reliable sources, a number of American publications, including People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with his ten-month-old son Archie moved to Los Angeles. They made a flight with the canadian Vancouver island to California by private jet. When exactly — not reported. On 20 March, the border between the United States and Canada were closed due to the pandemic coronavirus. Permitted only “the most necessary” trips.

Megan and Harry now live in a luxurious mansion worth seven million dollars, not far from Hollywood.

The mansion, where presumably settled Megan and Harry

Los Angeles — the hometown of former actress Megan. There lives her mother Doria of Ragland and many friends. The Duchess, who plans to return to show business, believes that the new housing would be an excellent base to resume her career.

Harry and Megan initially chose Canada because it is one of the countries — participants of the Commonwealth of Nations. Formally the head of state is Queen Elizabeth II. But then Megan decided it would be better to move closer to her team of Hollywood agents and PR people.

The decision of Harry and Megan about the new move shocked the Royal family. Relatives of the Prince hoped that he would return to Britain to help them in a crisis. The Queen and her husband are forced to stay in isolation. My father, Harry Prince Charles was diagnosed with a coronavirus. The main burden in this difficult time falling on younger members of the family — Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Palace had hoped that Harry and Megan, 31 Mar finally going to resign from the Royal prerogative, can take part of the obligations. However, Markle forbade her husband to go to Britain.

“They had the opportunity to show that they are putting the country’s interests above their own. California would not have gone anywhere”, say disgruntled courtiers advisers.

“FACTS” wrote that Megan will play the role of the narrator in the new disney film about elephants.

See also: “We need money”: Meghan Markle has ordered Prince Harry to look for work.



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter