Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were published together for the first time since “Magnit” (photo, video)

While Prince William and Kate Middleton end their visit to Ireland, the British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited in London, the first formal event since their ad about “Magnit”. It will be one of the last outputs of the spouses as senior members of the Royal family. Their final public appearance on 9th March at the annual service in Westminster Abbey, where there will also be other members of the family of Queen Elizabeth. Then, on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally abdicate the Royal powers and live mostly in Canada.

The Duchess, who spent the last two months overseas, arrived in London the day before, leaving the canadian Vancouver island his son Archie, who turns 6 on March ten months. It was reported that Queen Elizabeth was extremely upset, to see her great-grandchildren.

Harry arrived in Britain in late February and has already managed to participate in several events.

Day 5 Mar photographers the newspaper the Sun managed to shoot a beaming smile Megan emerging from a five-star Goring hotel, where the favorite restaurant of Queen Elizabeth. She was in a coat of camel hair. And, despite the rain, open-toe shoes Aquazzura.

In the evening Harry and Megan arrived at the annual awards ceremony of the Endeavour Fund Awards, which have traditionally honored British military personnel wounded during service and has attained success in the sport.

Megan, who at last year’s ceremony was on the last months of pregnancy, this time chose a formfitting turquoise blue dress Victoria Beckham. Although previously said that the dresses from this brand it does not fit, because their silhouette is designed for women with a longer torso. Duchess hair gathered in a low ponytail.

