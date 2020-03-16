Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will bring his son Archie on a visit to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who upset the Queen Elizabeth, what did not bring from Canada to his son Archie during a recent trip to Britain, accepted the invitation of Her Majesty to stay this summer in her private Scottish castle Balmoral. According to the Sunday Times, this time they promised to please my grandmother and to bring Archie (who in may will be a year) with them. Archie left the UK in November last year. under the pretext that Archie is still too small for long distance travel. Although twice took him to foreign trips to Ibiza or nice. Elizabeth, who used to collect in the summer all the relatives and friends, was “extremely hurt and disappointed” by the decision.

It remains to be seen whether this year’s visit of Casekow welcome to the Balmoral for Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children. The relationship between the brother princes, according to insiders, is now worse than ever. William blames the current itself, with the Royal powers Harry in contempt of the monarchy in General and to their grandmother-the Queen in particular. And Harry thinks that big brother is showing enough respect to his wife Megan. Meeting princes at the service in Westminster Abbey was extremely cold. Brothers just dry exchanged greetings and never spoke again.

Meanwhile it became known that the 93-year-old Elizabeth, who, as I wrote earlier, the British media went from Buckingham Palace to Windsor castle for fear of the coronavirus, will be back after the weekend to London and will continue to perform their duties.

