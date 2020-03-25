Meghan Markle has offered to voice the character in “the simpsons”

Megan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle was offered a job in a popular American cartoon series “the Simpsons” (The Simpsons).

Writes Ehre.co.uk producer of the animated series al Jean said that while not addressed directly to the Duchess, however, spoke to her and her husband in the publication of the Radio Times:

I heard that Megan would like to work in the voice-films. So if you’re reading this — call us!”, — the statement says.

Recall that before marriage, Meghan Markle played a major role in the series “Force majeure”. Markle recently signed a contract with Disney and is prepared to voice a character in one of the cartoons. The money for the voice acting, the Duchess will donate to the organization for the protection of animals. In addition, in the nearest plans of the Duchess of collaboration with Givenchy and other fashion brands.