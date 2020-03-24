Meghan Markle invited to voice a character in the Simpsons

Meghan Markle, who along with her husband Prince Harry refused Royal titles, received a job offer from the creators of the popular animated series “the Simpsons” (The Simpsons).

Writes Ehre.co.uk producer of the animated series al Jean said that while not addressed directly to the Duchess, however, spoke to her and her husband in the publication of the Radio Times:

“I heard that Megan would like to work in the voice-films. So if you’re reading this — call us!”, – the statement says.

Recall that before marriage, Meghan Markle played a major role in the series “Force majeure”. Markle recently signed a contract with Disney and is prepared to voice a character in one of the cartoons. The money for the voice acting, the Duchess will donate to the organization for the protection of animals.

In addition, there are rumors that Meghan Markle is seeking a role in a movie about superheroes.

As previously reported, Prince Harry will write a song with Bon Jovi.