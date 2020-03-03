Meghan Markle is looking for a role in the film about the superhero – Daily Mail

Meghan Markle, who along with her husband Prince Harry refused the Royal title, wants to star in a superhero movie and has asked his agent to find her a suitable role, writes Daily Mail.

“She knows she can’t pull the film as an actress. People fail to close their eyes to the fact that she Meghan Markle. But she is determined to play again and thinks that a film with a great cast ― that’s what we need,” a source told the British newspaper.

According to him, before the Marvel movies had a certain stigma, but now they are the biggest market, and the role of one of them wants to Megan.

Recall that before marriage, Meghan Markle played a major role in the series “Force majeure”. Markle recently signed a contract with Disney and is prepared to voice a character in one of the cartoons. The money for the voice acting, the Duchess will donate to the organization for the protection of animals.

As previously reported, Prince Harry will write a song with Bon Jovi.