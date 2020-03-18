Meghan Markle isolated themselves and the staff put on gloves, and Prince Harry worried about…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in the UK, have isolated themselves along with his son Archie at their rented luxury mansion on Vancouver island in Canada, for fear of coronavirus. As informs edition Daily Mail, Megan demanded that all of their staff wore latex gloves and observe strict hygienic measures. To contact Megan, Harry and Archie admitted only a few people.

Canadian mansion, Megan and Harry



Megan said to his friends that she and Harry (especially Harry himself) grateful that I got to see his family before “began all this madness”. The Duke of Sussex returned to Canada just in time — shortly before the country closed its borders. Now the Prince still unable to return home.

Meanwhile, Harry feels helpless and worried about the grandmother the Queen and his father Prince Charles, who are at risk of Contracting in London. Although they have cancelled a number of public events, but still continue to perform their duties, which involves meeting with different people. In the UK at the moment there is a more serious situation with the spread COVID-19 than in Canada.

Megan also said that although she and her husband and stay at home, that doesn’t mean they don’t work. So, the couple are in talks with experts discussing how to help people during this difficult period. After all, the fear of a pandemic coronavirus is in the same time a serious problem for the mental health of people.

