Meghan Markle pushed Prince Harry to go forward — the moment caught on video

Users of social networks criticized Meghan Markle, who recently along with Prince Harry visited in London the awards ceremony of the Endeavour Fund Awards. According to the publication Daily Express, the displeasure of the fans of the Royal family called the video, which Megan and Harry are talking with the guests. At one point Megan, wedging between her husband and talking with him a woman, Harry puts his hand on my shoulder and actually pushes it to the side. While the Prince stepped aside, hastily skipping ahead wife.

The author of the video, the Royal correspondent Rebecca English signed the video: “know the affection of Megan and Harry in the audience tonight.”

However, not everyone agrees with this formulation. “This is not a show of affection in public. It’s Meghan interrupts the conversation, pulling Harry back so she could pass in front of him… I don’t care, it’s their marriage… But the video quite clearly. Do not mislead and do not try to sweeten the pill,” wrote one user.

“I just my eyes can’t believe. How rude!”, “She always pushed forward”, “me first! I’m the first!” — wrote in the comments.

“See how Meghan manages Harry… hand on the back means: “Get out of my way. Let’s focus on me.“ And a well-trained Harry does what he is told,” — ironically wrote on Twitter, British journalist and TV personality Katie Hopkins.

An expert on body language Judy James said the publication the Daily Mail that this evening the audience appeared another version of Megan — more appropriate for show business, with bright makeup, tight dress and shiny smile. Harry looked happy and proud wife. And they tried to send public signals that they still love each other, happy with the situation and are in complete agreement.

Some familiar Harry and Meghan PDAs tonight! pic.twitter.com/YD50fokHV0 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

