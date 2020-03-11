Meghan Markle showed their new Prince Harry photo and returned to Canada to son (video)

Meghan Markle, who on March 9 along with her husband Prince Harry took part in their last official event as senior members of the Royal family returned to Canada where I left for a week with Babysitting her ten-month-old son Archie. According to the publication Daily Telegraph, goodbye to Megan with her staff who are now left without work, it was very emotional. The Duchess of Sussex even tears.

Reportedly, Prince Harry will spend some more time in the UK, where he had some business.

Meanwhile, the pair have published new photos taken during a secret event at Buckingham Palace, which they held last week. The couple met with young leaders, working with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (charity of the Royal Commonwealth Foundation), whose President is Harry, and Vice-President Megan.

The meeting discussed equal opportunities of development for all, mental health problems, the importance of youth participation in global Affairs.

Megan went into MIDI dress with asymmetrical cut from Preen By Thornton Bregazzi. The cost of the outfit color of butterscotch — almost $ 1,200.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex published in Instagram a couple of pictures — one of them feeling very relaxed and Harry laughs heartily.

Some pictures and video of the event was published in the account of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

