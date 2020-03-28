Meghan Markle voiced Disney documentary about elephants

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Меган Маркл озвучила документальный фильм Disney о слонах

The premiere is scheduled for early April.

The wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle voiced a documentary about elephants from Disney.

This is the official page of Instagram.

A film in which the characters will speak the voice of the Duchess of Sussex, called “Elephant”. Thus it supports the organization Elephants Without Borders, which helps protect the animals from poachers.

The plot tells the story of a family of elephants, in which they overcome the 1,600 km across the desert to come to their destination.

“The elephant” from Disney Nature documentary, voiced by Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be released on 3 April,” the statement reads.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article