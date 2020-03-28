Meghan Markle voiced Disney documentary about elephants

The premiere is scheduled for early April.

The wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle voiced a documentary about elephants from Disney.

This is the official page of Instagram.

A film in which the characters will speak the voice of the Duchess of Sussex, called “Elephant”. Thus it supports the organization Elephants Without Borders, which helps protect the animals from poachers.

The plot tells the story of a family of elephants, in which they overcome the 1,600 km across the desert to come to their destination.

“The elephant” from Disney Nature documentary, voiced by Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be released on 3 April,” the statement reads.