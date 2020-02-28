Meghan Markle was accused of insulting the Queen and the British people

The father of Meghan Markle’s daughter accused of insulting Queen Elizabeth II and the British people. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

75-year-old Thomas Markle, an American living in Mexico, condemned the statement made by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband, the British Prince Harry, after the ban on the use of the trademark Royal Sussex. “Megan and Harry have now very outraged, he explained. — I don’t think they have the right to use the word Royal (Royal)”.

“I don’t think they had the right to speak so to a Queen, — said Thomas Markle. I think it’s an insult to Queen and the British people”. At first, Megan broke off the relationship with him, then with other relatives, and now she breaks the relationship with his British family.