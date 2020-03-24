Meghan Markle was deprived of Royal status early

Megan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle decided not to wait for the official release of the Royal family and did so ahead of schedule.

According to the source, Prince Harry and his wife should officially lose their status of royalty, only 31 of March, but it’s happened before. On the website charity Smart Works Charity, which helps women to return to work, changed the title of Megan, the newspaper reports People.

Previously, Markle was addressed as “Our Royal patron, the Duchess”, now the phrase is simply “the Duchess of Sussex”. The Association of Commonwealth universities has also made adjustments regarding his patron, removing the “Her Royal Highness” and leaving only the title.

In addition, Prince Harry and Megan Markle will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, the grandson of the Queen will cease to be called a Prince.

Now the couple is in Canada with her son Archie. They had managed to return from the UK in a rented mansion in Vancouver just before the start of a pandemic coronavirus in Europe. The Duchess has taken significant steps to combat COVID-19. She made all the staff wear gloves and masks and began to follow a policy of self-isolation.