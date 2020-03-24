Meghan Markle was offered a job in “the Simpsons” (photo)

Meghan Markle, who is now with the family isolated themselves in Canada, was offered a job in a popular American cartoon series “the Simpsons” — the longest in television history of the United States. This animated series continuously published since 1989. And its creators wanted 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex, former star of the television series “Force majeure”, voiced one of the characters. Screenwriter and producer al Jean, winner of eight prestigious Emmy awards, said in an interview with Radio Times. And urged Prince Harry and Megan to contact him.

Megan in the image of the character from “the Simpsons”

. The Eiger was pretty surprised by this conversation. There were rumors that in January this year, Megan did a contract with Disney.

On the other videos taken at the same event, Harry talked with the Director of the film “the lion King” with Jon Favreau. And said: “next time if someone will need for scoring, we are ready… anything except for the Scar,” joked Harry, referring to the main villain of the movie “the lion King”. Megan added with a laugh: “This is the main reason we’re here is to advertise yourself.” And standing next to the singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, who stiffly smiled, obviously felt very uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Harry insists that the decision to move from his native Britain to Canada took himself, and not his wife is American. According to the publication Us Weekly, he told his buddies that it was necessary because he realized that in the UK to Megan will never be a “fair attitude”, without specifying what he meant.

