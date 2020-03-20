Melanie C with no arms appeared in the video for the song Who I Am

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

British singer Melanie C (Melanie C) presented the video for the song Who I Am. This is her first single after the High Heels 2019.

In the video the pop star is in the Museum where she is the main Muse.

“This is about how I changed and evolved my life”, – said the singer.

Melanie C is best known as the most popular contestant in the history of the music business girl group Spice Girls, where he played under the nickname “Sporty Spice”. She is also known by the aliases “Mel C” or “Melanie C”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
