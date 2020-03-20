Melanie C with no arms appeared in the video for the song Who I Am

British singer Melanie C (Melanie C) presented the video for the song Who I Am. This is her first single after the High Heels 2019.

In the video the pop star is in the Museum where she is the main Muse.

“This is about how I changed and evolved my life”, – said the singer.

Melanie C is best known as the most popular contestant in the history of the music business girl group Spice Girls, where he played under the nickname “Sporty Spice”. She is also known by the aliases “Mel C” or “Melanie C”.

As previously reported, the farm has released a new song “Quarantine”.