Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC live streaming free

Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC: prediction (KF. 2.01) for the match of the Australian Championship (March 7, 2020)

“Melbourne Victory” interrupted in the last round a lengthy unsuccessful series, but whether Sydney will become the next victim of the hosts on March 7 – you will find the answer in our forecast.

Melbourne Victory

“Melbourne Victory” is having a very unsuccessful season, but so far the team of Carlos Salvacua has not lost all the chances of the playoffs. Despite the fact that the club is now only on the ninth line in the table, it is only six points behind the sixth Brisbane Roar, which it can play.

In the final round, Melbourne Victory defeated Adelaide United 2-1, interrupting a series of six matches without a championship victory.

Sydney FC

Sydney fully justifies fans’ forecasts – Steve Koriki’s team is currently the sole leader of the championship. From the closest competitor in the person of “Melbourne City” “sky blue” break away by 10 points, which allows them to sometimes relax.

A similar thing happened with Sydney in the last round – in a derby with Sydney Wanderers, he lost 0-1, which interrupted a series of “sky blue” of six consecutive victories in the championship.

Statistics

In the last eight home games, Melbourne Victory suffered just one defeat.

In only one of the last three home matches did Melbourne Victory score against Sydney

In the last two matches, Sydney did not win – draw and defeat

Forecast

“Melbourne Victory” still retains the chances of a playoff and certainly makes a bet on the sixth line, so today the hosts are likely to be active in the attack. “Sydney” has often been mistaken in defense recently, and in general the “sky blue” has not much motivation, so the hosts have a chance of success, for them today’s match will be the first ending of the season.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Melbourne Victory . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 2.01