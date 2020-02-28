Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United: live streaming free for the Australian Championship

Adelaide United have won the last four matches against Melbourne Victory, but whether the hosts will be able to interrupt the series on February 29 – the answer is in our forecast. Will the guests stand?

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory is having a bad season, but Carlos Salvachua’s team still has a chance to save the situation . While the club takes the ninth place in the table with 17 points in the asset, but the sixth Brisbane Roar is nine points behind – this handicap is still possible to play. In the final round, Melbourne Victory tied 1: 1 against the Newcastle Jets, failing to win the sixth game in a row.

Adelaide United

Adelaide United is betting on the finish in the playoff zone and has no problems with achieving the goal yet – the team of Gertyan Verbek is fifth in the table. The club is still capable of reaching the second place and starting the playoffs from the semi-finals, “Perth Glory” has only three points more, but the stability of “Adelaide United” is not enough – in the last round it lost 2: 5 to “Sydney Wanderers”.

Statistics

In just one of the last five home games, Melbourne Victory lost

In the last three home games, Melbourne Victory won three wins over Adelaide United

Adelaide United suffered five defeats in their last six away matches

Forecast

“Melbourne Victory” still retains the hope of a finish in the playoff zone, but for this the hosts only need victory today – it is for them that they will surely strive. “Adelaide United” has problems in the defense, and even away, losing the match after match, to get three points today, “Melbourne Victory” should not hurt anything.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Melbourne Victory . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.69