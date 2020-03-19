MELOVIN openly shared, and how to survive stardom

MELOVIN. Photo: instagram.com/melovin_official

Participant of “Eurovision 2018”, the singer MELOVIN felt that such a star disease.

It seemed that the whole world revolves around you. It was shown even in relation to close people. You start acting kind of weird, arrogant, cynical…well, very ugly,” — said MELOVIN journalists of the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.

Most celebrities, which covers the star of the disease, often sure that they will Shine forever. However, the psychologist Natalia Kholodenko disagree.

Star fever is a very General concept. When it comes to quite a lot of success, it seems that this is just for you, and always will be. But this representation is simply a myth. Success is always flash. It can be in your life, maybe three or ten years. That is, those people who stayed on Olympus for decades, the exception to the rule. They had a good strategy to stay on top of, and respond correctly to conflict,” said psychologist Natalia Kholodenko.

MELOVIN. Photo: PRSs-service

Singer MELOVIN knew it was time to part with star disease when close friends started turning away from him. He could simply be alone, and the singer realized it in time, while the diagnosis of many young stars have not played a trick on him. Today at 22 he assures us that all that cynicism that was inherent to him early in his career, disappeared. However, today the singer with pleasure enjoying star status.