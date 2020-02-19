MEPs criticized the players for being too love to travel unnecessarily

Европарламентарии раскритиковали футболистов за излишнюю любовь к авиаперелетам без надобности

Member of the European Parliament from the “Green” Karima Delli criticised football clubs for flying short distances instead of using alternative, more sustainable modes of transport.

Reported by Euractiv.

“If climate change is everyone’s problem, it should be the same for the world of football,” said Delly.

Delly, who heads the European Parliament Committee on transport, cited the example of the football club Olympique Lyonnais for a flight to Paris for the game, which took place just 400 km from their home base.

“The only person not worried about the extreme weather situation!”, she wrote on Twitter.

