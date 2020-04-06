Mercedes-Benz will release a new electric car EQS

The German company Mercedes-Benz in 2021 will present a new electric car, the EQS. On 6 April, according to Autocar.

The production model will be built on the basis of the conceptual model of EQS Vision, which debuted at the IAA in Frankfurt am main (Germany). However, many stylistic decisions to be taken from the new-generation S-class sedan.

The distinctive features of novelty will become low silhouette of the body, short hood, black grille, narrow led headlights, as well as the original 22-inch wheels.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be equipped with two electric motors located on the front and rear axles. The total output of the powertrain 470 HP in addition, there will be a AMG version with 600 horsepower that can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.2 s.

Thanks to the included lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 90 kWh model will be able to travel without recharging from 400 to 550 km.

It is noted that the electric car will compete with the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT.