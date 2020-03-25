Meriem Userli for the first time told why he left the series “Magnificent century”

Meriem Uzerli. Photo: Getty Images

German-Turkish actress Meriem Uzerli long refused to talk about the reasons that compelled her to leave the series “Magnificent century”.

As it turned out, the actress couldn’t cope with the intense rhythm of work. Due to filming, she ceased to feel happy, and therefore withdrew from the project, she said in an interview with Turkish magazine Samdan.

Only now seven years later I can talk about it. I had to leave the show, because I’m starting to feel like a robot. Tried to be perfect and to perform perfectly. Said to myself: “Meriem, you’re a machine, and you will do this work”,” said Uzerli.

Meriem also explained why decided to leave Turkey in Berlin at the height of his fame.

At that moment I was just thinking about your health and your life. In addition, I was pregnant! I thought that now I have to protect myself and my child. This is the only thought that was in my head. If you are physically and psychologically are in an emergency situation, you are acting solely based on their instincts. Of course, I was sad to say goodbye to some people. But sometimes you have to make such decisions in life, and there is no other way,” admitted Meriem Uzerli.

As you know, in between work, the actress is enjoying motherhood. The star raises six-year-old daughter Lara. With the girl’s father — businessman Gian Ates a she broke up while still pregnant. Currently, about the personal life of the artist have no information.