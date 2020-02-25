Mermaid: Les nikitiuk admired its shape (photo)

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently was intrigued by all the ring, delighted fans with a new photo.

In the picture in Instagram Les posing in the water, showing off a gorgeous figure.

“Mermaid”called Nikityuk fans. “Like a mermaid, very beautiful”, “Elegant Lady”, “Les — you are so beautiful” — they write.

But in the second picture in the suit and in lingerie. She noted that she wanted to take a picture without a bra, but hesitate because of the comments of commentators about small Breasts.

However, to change the breast size Les no plans. “What God gave you and wear you”she said in stories. And fans Lesi agree with.

Earlier, Lesya Nikityuk told what her options. And chest they are all very good.

