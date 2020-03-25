Messi and Guardiola has made a generous donation to combat coronavirus (photo)

Soccer stars do not stay aside from the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which affected more than 400 thousands of people around the world. Behind Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes, who donated more than 1 million euros of three intensive care units in the hospitals of Lisbon and Porto, the Polish striker Bayern, Robert Lewandowski and other star players contributed Lionel Messi and Josep Guardiola.

Star striker “Barcelona” has allocated 1 million euros the Catalan hospital Clinic, which studies the coronaviruses, and made a number of donations to the clinics in his native Argentina. The winner of five Golden balls appealed to fans on social media, urging to stay home and abide by the rules of quarantine. “It’s hard days for everyone. We all worry about what is happening, and I want to help who than can. Health above all else. This is important, and we need to follow the instructions that give health organization. This is the only way to effectively counter the virus. It’s time to be responsible and stay home, a great opportunity to spend time with those whom usually this time is not enough, “wrote Leo on his page in Instagram.

Former coach Messi at Barcelona Josep Guardiola, who now heads the English “Manchester city”, have also contributed a similar amount to the charity Fund Angel Soler Daniel Foundation. Funds will be used for the purchase and delivery of necessary means of protection in hospitals of Catalonia in the context of pandemic coronavirus.

Note that Spain ranks fourth in the world in the number of infected people. The coronavirus was diagnosed in almost 40 thousand residents, of which 2800 are recorded deaths.

