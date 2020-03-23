Messi has denied the salvation of their incarceration Ronaldinho

Argentine striker “Barcelona” Lionel Messi had the help of former teammate Brazilian Ronaldinho, who is in custody in a Paraguayan prison. It is reported by The Sun.

It was claimed that Messi had allegedly going to spend 3.5 million euros on lawyers for the Brazilian. Representatives of 32-year-old footballer has denied this information, noting that the Argentine is worried about Ronaldinho, but does not intend to provide assistance of a financial nature.

Ronaldinho, who celebrated his 40th anniversary in the walls of the Paraguayan prison, detained after he and his brother has a fake passport at the airport in Paraguay. On March 16, the court refused to change the measure of restraint and left the Brazilian in custody, rejecting the petition of lawyers ex-player of “Barcelona” on the appointment of the collateral.

Note, Ronaldinho and Messi played together in the “Barcelona” until the departure of the Brazilian from the club in 2008. After playing for the Catalan club, the Brazilian defended the colors of the Italian “Milan” Brazilian “Flamengo”, “Atletico Mineiro”, “Fluminense”, as well as Mexican “Queretaro”.

In the national team of Brazil, Ronaldinho was the world champion in 2002 and winner of the America’s Cup.