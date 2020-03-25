Messi has donated one million euros to combat coronavirus

Lionel Messi was fully involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The captain of the Catalan “Barcelona” has donated a million euros for investment in medical equipment to combat the pandemic, which has affected the entire planet.

Messi makes a donation to fight Covid-19 hospital CLÍNIC.

“Thank you, Leo, for your dedication and your support,” said clinic of Barcelona on Twitter.

Part of the amount donated Messi will go to the hospital CLÍNIC in Barcelona and the other in various hospitals in Argentina, his native country.

Through social networks, the footballer have already sent a message that asked all its users to learn about the progress of the virus and to observe the rules of detention set by the government.

“These are hard days for everyone. We live suffering from what is happening, and we want to help to put yourself in the place of those who are going through the worst of it.

This directly affected them or their family and friends, either because they work in the frontline to deal with this in hospitals and medical centers. I want to send them all the forces,” wrote player “leopards” in his Instagram.

Source: Sport