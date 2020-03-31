Messi in the image of Che Guevara on the cover of L’equipe

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Месси в образе Че Гевары на обложке L’Equipe

Forward Catalonian “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi made the cover of the respected French publication L’equipe.

32-year-old appeared in the image of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara.

“Lionel Messi. Barcelona Th”, — under this title will be a new issue of the magazine.

Maria Batterbury

