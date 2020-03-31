Messi in the image of Che Guevara on the cover of L’equipe
Forward Catalonian “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi made the cover of the respected French publication L’equipe.
32-year-old appeared in the image of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara.
“Lionel Messi. Barcelona Th”, — under this title will be a new issue of the magazine.
Lionel Messi en une du journal L Équipe ce mardi 31 mars.
