“Messin ‘ around”: Topalov touched by the video with the little son

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Russian musician and husband of TV presenter Regina Todorenko Vlad Topalov, who once showed how he loves little son, Michael, has boasted that can spend more time with the baby.

“Cancelled concerts, lost a lot of money. Seemingly, we should be devastated. But I’m happy. Ate with my son on the sly mom a bowl of pasta with butter! And fooling around! And let the whole world wait”, — he wrote on Instagram, adding a video with Michael.

In the video father and son play and kiss. “It’s love! What a cute father and son! I hope mom will spare you”, “Unconditional love”, “How cute is that”, write the commentators.

Earlier, Regina todorenko showed a touching video, which teaches Michael how to swim.

