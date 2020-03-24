Metallica began to publish a full record of their past concerts

By Maria Batterbury

Группа Metallica начала публиковать полные записи своих прошлых концертов

American metal band Metallica, to support their fans during a pandemic coronavirus, began to publish a full record of their past concerts. About the musicians said on his page on Facebook.

“Can take a break from Netflix before the bout to watch the entire library? Introducing our new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, on our YouTube channel and on Facebook free”, – stated in the message.

The first video has already appeared free on the YouTube channel Metallica. It’s a concert in the Irish Slane castle in June last year. The next record, the musicians will upload every Monday.

As previously reported, “sonic the Hedgehog”, “Bad boys 3” and the cartoon “Forward” will be released online ahead of time.

