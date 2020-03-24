Metallica began to publish a full record of their past concerts

American metal band Metallica, to support their fans during a pandemic coronavirus, began to publish a full record of their past concerts. About the musicians said on his page on Facebook.

“Can take a break from Netflix before the bout to watch the entire library? Introducing our new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, on our YouTube channel and on Facebook free”, – stated in the message.

The first video has already appeared free on the YouTube channel Metallica. It’s a concert in the Irish Slane castle in June last year. The next record, the musicians will upload every Monday.

