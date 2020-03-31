Metallica has posted the full recording of the concert held in France in 2017

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Metallica опубликовала полную запись концерта, состоявшегося во Франции в 2017 году

American metal band Metallica, to support their fans during a pandemic coronavirus, continues to publish a complete record of their past concerts.

Previously free appeared in the Irish concert Slane castle in June last year, and yesterday on the YouTube channel came the show of the European tour WorldWired Arena Tour, Metallica: Live in Paris, which was held in France on 8 September 2017.

The next record in the framework of the project #MetallicaMondays musicians will upload every Monday.

