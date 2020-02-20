Meteorologists detected a flock of birds the size of 145 kilometres

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Метеорологи обнаружили стаю птиц размером 145 километров

American weather forecasters have recorded a huge flock of birds that flew in the direction of the United States from Cuba at midnight on February 17. This is stated in the Twitter of the local branch of the National weather service, reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

“The radar on the island of Key West was an easy night, and it’s not because of the weather. At night there were the most impressive picture of the migration of birds”, — is spoken in the message.

According to scientists, a giant flock of migrating birds stretches for 145 kilometers, it consisted of hundreds of thousands or even millions of individuals.

According to scientists at Cornell University, in pack could be more than 120 separate species of birds that return after wintering in South America and the Caribbean, including sandpipers, sparrows, Orioles, flycatchers, warblers, Swifts and thrushes. Forecasters noted that the observation of a flock at a relatively low altitude contributed to the peaceful environment of the atmosphere, observed that night.

