Metropolitan Onufry went to Montenegro to lead the procession

From 27 to 29 February 2020 will be the visit of the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church his Beatitude Metropolitan of Kiev and all Ukraine Onufry in Montenegro. Accompanied by the hierarchs, he will arrive at the celebration of the day of memory of venerable Simeon the myrrh-streaming — father of St. Sava of Serbia. Reported Information-enlightenment Department of the UOC.

The source reports that on February 27, his Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry, together with the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Seaside STS will lead the litany (the procession) on the square of the Cathedral of the resurrection of Christ in Podgorica.

“On 28 February a delegation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church headed by the Primate will visit the monastery of Cetinje, where he will venerate the relics of St. Peter of Cetinje and Metropolitan residence of the Metropolitan of Montenegro and the seaside of STS. In the afternoon, his Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry will communicate with representatives of mass media of Montenegro during a press conference. On 29 February, the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in concelebration of the hierarchs of the Ukrainian and Serbian Orthodox Churches, will head the divine Liturgy in the Cathedral of the Resurrection in the capital of Montenegro, after which it will be held a procession through the streets of Podgorica”, – stated in the message.

Informed the meeting of the primates and delegations of local Orthodox churches in the Jordanian capital, Amman, called on the Montenegrin authorities to respect the right to property.