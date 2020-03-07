Metz vs Nimes live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Metz vs Nimes. Forecast (cf. 2.24) for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which, on March 7, the Mets will play against Nimes. Will the owners be able to take points from the enraged “crocodiles”? – the answer is in this material.

Metz

Over the 27 rounds of the current season, the mood of the newcomer to League 1 has changed 27 times, and to date, the “ Messins ” have not yet provided a residence permit in the elite division, and this is the main task for the season.

The Metz has seven wins and 10 draws, while the performance of the ” maroon ” remains from last season – 25 goals scored, which is too little for the big leagues. In the last match, “ Les Graoullys ” managed to get the long-awaited Victoria over “Amiens” (1: 0).

Kaby will not be able to take part in this game .

Nimes

“ Nimes ” again fell into a series of setbacks and lost two games in a row, after having delighted their fans for several rounds. For 27 fights, “ crocodiles ” have seven victories and six world ones, and seven victories and six world ones so far leave hope for the best.

In the match last Friday, the “ red-white ” in their field lost to “Marcel” (2: 3), for which we made a prediction.

Today, Ben Amar and Depre will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Mets have won only 2 of their last 10 home matches

Nimes lost 3 of their last 4 matches

The last full-time meeting ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

“Metz ” conducts home games well, but it is unlikely to be able to easily defeat “ Nimes ”. We assume an equal game and expect goals from rivals, for which we offer to play a bet.

Our prediction is "Nim" will not lose + the total is more (1.5)