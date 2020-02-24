Mexican Open: Alex De Minaur vs Miomir Kechmanovich live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Alex De Minaur vs Miomir Kechmanovich live streaming free

Alex De Minaur – Miomir Kechmanovich. Forecast for the match ATP Acapulco (February 25, 2020)

Alex De Minaur did not go to court for more than a month because of an injury. On February 25, in the first round of the tournament in Acapulco, he will play with Miomir Kechmanovich. Is the Aussie properly prepared for the upcoming competition? – read in our forecast.

Alex De Minaur

De Minaur last went to court on January 11th. Then in the ATP Cup he lost in three games to Rafael Nadal (6-4, 5-7, 1-6). After that, the Australian missed a number of tournaments, including the Australian Open. The reason for this was a trauma to the abdominal muscles.

We hope that De Minaura’s health is in order and he is approaching the tournament in Acapulco in optimal condition. At these competitions, Alex will defend last year’s quarterfinals.

Miomir Kechmanovich

Kechmanovich feels pretty good this season on hard. Recently, the Serb visited the semi-finals of the tournament in New York, where he lost in two games to future competition triumph Kyle Edmund (1-6, 4-6).

Nevertheless, before the semi-finals, Kechmanovich dealt with quite serious opponents, among whom were Tommy Paul (6-4, 6-2), Paolo Lorenzi (6-3, 6-3) and Hugo Umber (3-6, 6- 2, 6-4).

Statistics

For personal meetings leads De Minaur with a score of 1-0.

De Minaur has not played since January 11 due to an injury to his abdominal muscles.

In Dubai, De Minaur will defend last year’s quarterfinals.

Forecast

De Minaur returns to court after a long break associated with an injury to his abdominal muscles. It is difficult to say how well the Australian is in good shape at the moment. If everything is in order with health, then he should deal with Kechmanovich without any problems, since they will play on De Minauer’s favorite surface. In addition, he already beat the Serb on hard.

Our forecast is the victory of De Minaura for a coefficient of 1.88 in BC Parimatch.