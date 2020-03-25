Mexican quarantined sent to the store Chihuahua with money (photos, video)

Mexican Antonio muñoz, who is quarantined on the third day wanted chips. And he decided to send to the store of your Chihuahua. Antonio shoved the dog by the collar bill and a note that said: “Hey Mr. shop owner! Please, sell my dog Cheetos in the orange packaging, not red — they are too sharp. And her collar attached $ 20. WARNING: it will bite if mistreated. Your neighbor”.

Tiny dog successfully coped with the mission of bringing the host a bag of chips almost to itself in size. Photo unusual buyer was placed in the social network Facebook and amused users.

In social networks spread and humorous video shot in China. It also shows the fun hike dogs in the store in terms of quarantine

