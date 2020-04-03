Mexico stopped the production of beer because of the “crown”

Mexican company Grupo Modelo stops the production and exports of Corona beer after the introduction of governmental restrictions on the background of the spread of the virus COVID-19 in the country, reports Reuters.

Corona beer was exported to 180 countries around the world, from the beginning of the epidemic of the coronavirus, its sales have increased by more than 20%. Production of the beverage will be suspended from April 5.

The company said that it is ready to implement a plan to postquam, if the government wish to provide some clarification, confirming that beer is an agricultural product.

Currently in Mexico, the number of cases COVID-19 exceeded 1.5 thousand people died 50.