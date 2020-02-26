MH17 disaster: the identity of the witnesses will remain anonymous

On Tuesday, February 25, it became known that the Dutch Prosecutor’s office will keep the identity of thirteen witnesses in the case about the crash of flight MH17 in anonymity for security reasons. It is reported Nieuwsuur.

It is reported that the anonymity of the witnesses will be saved in connection with significant risks, which can be subjected to witnesses. It is noted that they may face threats to health and safety.

It is also reported that four suspects in the crash of flight MH17 has sent formal charges 2 October 2019 at their addresses. It is unknown whether the suspects reside at the address.

Recall that the Netherlands has rejected Russia’s offer to give her the prosecution of three Russians suspected of involvement in the crash of the Boeing flight MN-17. One of the defendants in the case about the crash of MH17 will join the trial in the Netherlands. It is not disclosed exactly who will be on the bench of the accused, as well as what a legal company will be engaged in its protection.