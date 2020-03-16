MHL: Tolpar vs Steel Foxes Live Stream

Tolpar vs Steel Foxes. Forecast for the MHL match (March 16, 2020)

The decisive match of the confrontation between Tolpar and Steel Foxes as part of the 1/8 finals of the MHL playoffs will be held on March 16. Will the Ufa team win the victory in the series, we will tell you here.

Tolpar

Ufa Tolpar with great difficulty retained its advantage in the fourth match of the series in Magnitogorsk, not allowing the hosts to even the score and transfer the meeting to overtime. The 2-1 victory saved the leader of the Eastern Conference the chances of getting into the quarterfinals, as the score in the series became equal. The fifth game will now be decisive for both teams.

Pavel Elizarov made a great contribution to the success of the Ufa team in the last game, scoring the first goal and assisting a partner in the second goal.

Steel Foxes

Magnitogorsk “Steel Foxes” , which at first no one took seriously in this confrontation, suddenly found himself one step away from reaching the ¼ finals. The team even led in the series 2-1 (victory in the first game in Ufa 3: 1, defeat in the second 2: 3 OT, and again Victoria in the third, home, 4: 2), but could not resist in the fourth match, losing on its ice 1: 2.

Statistics

Steel Foxes lost two of three previous guest fights

In 2020, Tolpar won 8 of 10 home matches

In only one of the last eight personal meetings, more than six goals were scored

Forecast

We believe that this time the team from the capital of Bashkortostan will nevertheless prove their superiority in the class, and win the series. We advise you to play a clear victory for the hosts.

Our prediction is the victory of Tolpar . 1XBet offers a coefficient of 1.86 for such an outcome