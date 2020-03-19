“Mi divchata, mi tak”: NAVKA presented a new rousing clip

NAVKA. Photo: instagram.com/navka_official

Ukrainian singer and contestant on “X-Factor 10” NAVKA presented a new video for the song “Mi divchata, mi tak”.

All girls are different: “kolouch, pohnert, rsno most” and that’s what I wanted to show in his new clip. I collected more than 20 girls and invited them to their history, they opened in new ways and saw myself differently. This is our strength, because each of us is unique” — said NAVKA.

The basis of the video the singer shot in Portugal, this was the main feature of NAVKA. Shooting videos it conducts in different countries of the world yourself planning routes, choosing locations. New dance history supported top dancers one of the leading studios of Ukraine.

Aside from the girls in the clip starred and top Tikekar Damian Zaika, who obeyed and even put on the heels.

For me it was a very interesting experience, and I just could not resist so many girls and supported them in their dancing heels, this has never been done, and now it’s a new trend in my Tiktok” — said Damian.

This is not the first directorial work NAVKA. The singer successfully combine bright motifs, dances and modern regiton, and raised an important issue for girls.

It was important to me to show that girl is incredible, no matter what your weight, height, skin color, hair. I wanted to open the girls eyes to the “beautiful in itself”. Every girl is unique and this is the way it needs to accept and love the world,” added the actress.

We offer you to look new video NAVKA