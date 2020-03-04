Candidate for U.S. President, former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who previously responded with dignity Donald Trump, has repeatedly nesmeshivaemost over his small height, after the “super Tuesday” has refused from the further participation in presidential race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. It is reported by CNN. 78-year-old billionaire, entered the race quite late — November 24 last year, said earlier that he was running for President, “to defeat Donald Trump to restore America.” On his campaign he spent 687 million dollars, but couldn’t convince the voters who are supporters of the Democratic party, that he will be the best choice to counter the current President.

“I have always believed that the defeat of Donald trump will start to unite around the candidate with the best chance. The field of yesterday’s vote it is clear that this candidate is my friend and a great American Joe Biden,” said Bloomberg.

