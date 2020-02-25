Michael Douglas will not get a penny from the inheritance of the father

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Майкл Дуглас не получит ни копейки от наследства отца

Famous Hollywood actor kirk Douglas left a fortune to 61 million pounds (about 1 billion 897 million UAH) charitable Foundation, whose co-founder he was, and his son Michael Douglas will not get a penny.

Note, film legend kirk Douglas died on 5 February at the age of 103 years. All his life he was known for his charitable deeds. Even after death he has not ceased to be a benefactor for those who can’t help themselves. As reported by the Mirror, son Kirk, a famous Hollywood actor Michael Douglas is the owner of the state $ 300 million, so the money of his father, he does not need.

