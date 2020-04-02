Michel Gondry during the quarantine removes cartoon for my daughter

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Мишель Гондри во время карантина снимает мультфильм для дочки

Michel Gondry. Photo: Getty Images

French filmmaker Michel Gondry talked about his new project that he has been doing for two years.

So in an interview with the online edition of the Society Magazine, the Director admitted that coronavirus did not affect his plans and way of life, since a couple years it takes a cartoon for his daughter.

I have no weird feelings, because in recent years I spent in Los Angeles much more time than in Paris… In isolation I’m working on an animation film for my daughter — it was my main occupation for two years,” said Gondry.

No details about the project, he said, but note that for Gondry, this work is not new: in 2013, he released the animated documentary “Happy people tall? An animated conversation with Noam Chomsky” who did entirely by myself, without the involvement of a team of artists, animators.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
