Michel Gondry during the quarantine removes cartoon for my daughter

Michel Gondry. Photo: Getty Images

French filmmaker Michel Gondry talked about his new project that he has been doing for two years.

So in an interview with the online edition of the Society Magazine, the Director admitted that coronavirus did not affect his plans and way of life, since a couple years it takes a cartoon for his daughter.

I have no weird feelings, because in recent years I spent in Los Angeles much more time than in Paris… In isolation I’m working on an animation film for my daughter — it was my main occupation for two years,” said Gondry.

No details about the project, he said, but note that for Gondry, this work is not new: in 2013, he released the animated documentary “Happy people tall? An animated conversation with Noam Chomsky” who did entirely by myself, without the involvement of a team of artists, animators.