Michel Gondry takes a cartoon for my daughter

Michel Gondry (“Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind,” “the Foam of days”) spoke about his new project, which he has been doing for two years.

In an interview with Society Magazine French Director admitted that coronavirus did not affect his plans and way of life, since a couple years it takes a cartoon for his daughter. No details about the project, he did not (including unknown, you will see a film somebody, except the relatives of the Director), but for Gondry, this work is not new: in 2013, he released the animated documentary “Happy people tall? An animated conversation with Noam Chomsky” who did entirely by myself, without the involvement of a team of artists, animators.