Microsoft has cleared one of the largest hacking groups in the world

Microsoft has neutralized the segments of one of the world’s largest network of hackers under the name of Necurs. It is reported by The New York Times.

According to an unnamed Microsoft’s representatives, the hackers from the network Necurs infected with malware about 9 million computers worldwide to get control over them and use to spread spam and blackmail owners.

Operation against Necurs was preparing for 8 years and was conducted by specialists of the Department for combating digital crime Microsoft. The operation was coordinated by colleagues from 35 countries.

It is noted that hacking network Necurs does not enjoy support at the state level, however cyber criminals allegedly based in Russia.