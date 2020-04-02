Microsoft to create a smartphone with three displays

The third display in the Microsoft smartphone will be barely noticeable on the background of the other two screens

A new patent has revealed that Microsoft is considering developing a new product Surface with three displays on one hinge mechanism.

According to the patent, the new device Microsoft has two separate screen connected with one hinge in the middle, according to comments.ua. In addition to the two main displays, the patent also reveals a much smaller third display that looks like a status bar on the edge of the device.

The patent also talks about the closing mechanism Surface Duo with two screens, which is more similar to the recently released Samsung Galaxy Fold, which will run on Google’s Android. Microsoft in October last year demonstrated the folding Surface Duo smartphone, which is expected to be available in holiday season this year. Surface Duo is equipped with two displays, held together by a fully rotatable hinge, which can be adjusted to any angle. Recently, the world intellectual property organization (WIPO) published a patent on this specific mechanism of the hinge.

Smartphone Surface Duo will have two 5.6 inch display that expands to 8.3-inch screen. He will be able to launch apps from the Google Play store.