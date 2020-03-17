Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) isn’t a fan of the celebrity !

Miguel Bernardeau is not a fan of the celebrity ! The actor Elite has spoken on the difficulties that it represents to be known !

Miguel Bernardeau has found himself on the front of the stage with the Elite series. But he is not a hyper fan of the celebrity ! MCE TV tells you more.

The series Spanish Elite has become a real phénonème ! Since its release in 2018, the actors are real stars.

And if it suits some, for others, it is more complicated !

This is the case of the actor Miguel Bernardeau, the translator of Guzman in the series. Indeed, for him, it is difficult to be known !

He told in an interview to the magazine El Pais : ” once it knows who you are, when stop you be ? You don’t recover ever your private life ? “

Miguel Bernardeau continued : ” I appreciate my privacy. This reputation has its advantages and disadvantages. “

MIGUEL BERNARDEAU Don’T LIKE THE CELEBRITY

He also confided : “I was able to work with NGOS that are worth the effort, but in spite of everything, one loses the possibility to be anonymous. For an artist, it is very complicated. “

Miguel Bernardeau has the feeling that whatever he will do will be criticized ! He also told about his relationship with the press but also with his fans :

My relationship is good with my fans, but not with the press. To have people follow me with cameras, me to react, I do not understand, it bothers me. (…) ”

“I appreciate the people who love Elite, but I have no commitment to anyone , and I don’t have to tell you who I am or who I’m not nor to you smile if you put a camera in my nose. “

Miguel Bernardeau also explained to have lived in a bad adventure with fans :

“The other day, I left the airport with my girlfriend and it was horrible (…) we try to be the most available possible. “

“Suddenly, they attack, looking for a reaction, crush you, as if it was their right to enter into your private life.

