Legendary boxer Mike Tyson broke down in tears in live, talking about life after retiring from the ring. The athlete shared her emotions while recording your own podcast. The record appeared on the official YouTube channel of the show.

The former undisputed champion heavyweight champion Mike Tyson took a former world champion sugar ray Leonard.

During the interview, Tyson spoke with his guest and wept. According to the legendary boxer, when he acted in the ring, it “knew the art of war”, and that was all he ever learned. “I was afraid. When I went out on fights – I was a killer. I was born for this,” said Tyson.

Also, the man admitted that now feels empty and considers himself a nobody. He noted that mastering the art of modesty and he misses the old times and the old me.

At that, Tyson confessed that if he continues to come back then !will bring hell.”