Mike Tyson cry during the interview

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson didn’t constrain emotions during the interview with the guest of your podcast also a former boxer ray Leonard. Full version of issue posted on YouTube.

53-year-old American burst into tears when he spoke about how he has changed since then, as advocated in the professional ring. “I knew the art of war, that’s what I studied. Because I was afraid of. When I went out on fights — I was a killer. I was born for this,” said Tyson.

“But those days are in the past. I’m empty. I’m a nobody. Now I master the art of modesty. So, now, my eyes with tears. I is not as he once was. I miss the old Mike, I feel some kind of bitch” — said the boxer.

Recall, Mike Tyson became the absolute world champion in heavy weight. He retired in 2005.