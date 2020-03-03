Mike Tyson cry during the interview

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Майк Тайсон расплакался во время интервью

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson didn’t constrain emotions during the interview with the guest of your podcast also a former boxer ray Leonard. Full version of issue posted on YouTube.

53-year-old American burst into tears when he spoke about how he has changed since then, as advocated in the professional ring. “I knew the art of war, that’s what I studied. Because I was afraid of. When I went out on fights — I was a killer. I was born for this,” said Tyson.

“But those days are in the past. I’m empty. I’m a nobody. Now I master the art of modesty. So, now, my eyes with tears. I is not as he once was. I miss the old Mike, I feel some kind of bitch” — said the boxer.

Recall, Mike Tyson became the absolute world champion in heavy weight. He retired in 2005.

Maria Batterbury

