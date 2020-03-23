Mike Tyson has found an original way of earnings in quarantine

The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight American Mike Tyson, who in a recent interview complained about the difficulties of life after the professional career, no matter in quarantine is not sitting.

As the portal TMZ, the legendary boxer, with a record of 50 wins and 6 defeats, have registered on the popular online service that offers visitors the opportunity to obtain for a fee a short video featuring some celebrity.

The videos, which Mike can congratulate your mother or father birthday or to sing a line from a favorite song, sold for $ 300 apiece. The success of Tyson has been phenomenal — for the first six hours after check in was 20 thousand dollars!

However, the creators of the site say that few stars enjoy the same popularity as boxer. But the number of requests for a video with Tyson in the last days, however, increased by 30%. Well, people are forced to sit in quarantine in a pandemic coronavirus, and have fun as they can…

