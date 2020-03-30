Mike Tyson recalled his tiger attack on a stranger

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is remembered as one times paid 250 thousand dollars to the stranger, who was seriously injured after being bitten by his Bengal tiger.

“Someone jumped over my fence and began to play with a tiger. The animal was not familiar with the woman, which led to the incident. Me to sue until he found out that she was trespassing on my property. When I saw her hand, then immediately paid her 250 thousand dollars since she was disfigured”, – quotes the words of Tyson’s edition of the Sun.

Mike Tyson and his Bengal tiger

It is worth noting that the tiger lived at the famous boxer as a pet for 16 years.

